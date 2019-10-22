Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USIG LN) Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Oct-2019 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 106.6524 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1042000 CODE: USIG LN ISIN: LU1285959703 ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIG LN Sequence No.: 24228 EQS News ID: 894007 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 22, 2019 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)