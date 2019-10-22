Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (LCJG LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Oct-2019 / 11:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.8803 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3177397 CODE: LCJG LN ISIN: LU1781541682 ISIN: LU1781541682 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJG LN Sequence No.: 24242 EQS News ID: 894035 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2019 05:16 ET (09:16 GMT)