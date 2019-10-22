Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (UTIW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 22-Oct-2019 / 11:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 21-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 269.1448 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31130 CODE: UTIW LN ISIN: LU0533034632 ISIN: LU0533034632 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UTIW LN Sequence No.: 24223 EQS News ID: 893997 End of Announcement EQS News Service

