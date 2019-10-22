

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Tuesday and the pound fell as investors awaited two crucial Brexit votes in parliament that will determine whether the United Kingdom can leave the European Union at the end of October.



Lawmakers will vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's so-called Withdrawal Agreement Bill and then on the government's tight timetable for approving the legislation.



Meanwhile, the U.K. budget deficit for September increased for the first time in five years, data from the Office for National Statistics showed.



Public sector net borrowing excluding banks increased by GBP 0.6 billion from last year to GBP 9.4 billion in September. This was the first September year-on-year increase for five years.



Borrowing in the current financial year-to-date was GBP 40.3 billion, which was GBP 7.2 billion more than in the same period last year.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 30 points, or 0.41 percent, at 7,193 after rising 0.2 percent on Monday.



Shares of Just Eat jumped as much as 24 percent after Prosus N.V. announced that it has approached the food delivery company with a cash takeover offer valued at about 4.9 billion pounds.



Mining giant Anglo American rose about 1 percent as it reported a 4 percent increase in total production on a copper equivalent basis for the third quarter of 2019 compared to the year-ago period.



Household goods maker Reckitt Benckiser dropped 2.6 percent after cutting its full-year sales forecast for the second time this year.



Distribution and outsourcing Group Bunzl tumbled 3.6 percent. The company said the Group's expectations for the year ending 31 December 2019 remain unchanged, with overall trading consistent with the slowing underlying revenue growth indicated earlier this year.



