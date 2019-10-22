Baristas Coffee Company Inc.: Baristas Lands Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Partnership to Develop Home Delivery Network of Premium Ice Cream and Coffee Products Nationwide

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2019 / Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTC PINK:BCCI), Baristas entered into a Ben & Jerry's partnership agreement with Unilever www.unilever.com and Ice Cream Now to develop and implement a network to deliver Ben & Jerry's ice cream and Baristas Coffee products to homes and businesses throughout America.

The program is scheduled to begin rolling out in November 2019 initially in the Seattle, WA area focusing on the "couch moments" when consumers most order deserts and the "craving coffee" periods.

Coffee is the number one beverage consumed in America and Ice cream is the top ordered desert 55% followed by brownies at a distant 28%. The two have long been a favorite pairing. Ben & Jerry's is the No.1 super-premium brand in the US and Baristas Coffee is the No.1 brand for white coffee. 86% of consumers in the US utilize home delivery at least once per month and cite convenience as the No.1 factor.

Baristas recently began production of the new coffee entitled "Baristas Harmony" that blends white and black coffee equally creating a smooth blend, encompassing the robust flavor of its Espresso Roast, with the smooth nutty flavor of its White Coffee with a kick. Baristas Harmony is a special blend that not only tastes great, unlike any other coffee on the market but also contains a message to take a minute and reflect on "Harmony" long enough to enjoy a cup of truly special coffee.

"Ben & Jerry's https://www.benjerry.co.uk/ operates on a three-part mission that aims to create linked prosperity from everyone that's connected to our business. From marriage equality to cow-friendly farming, there are many issues we hold close to our hearts." - Ben & Jerry's

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: "This Ben & Jerry's partnership fits very well into Baristas initiative to allow access to our products easily and conveniently while pairing the distribution network with one of the most iconic ice cream brands. We also support Ben & Jerry's inclusive social conscience and are proud to be working with them on this partnership. We are gearing up for our initial launch in Seattle in November and expect this new initiative to increase not only our bottom line but the visibility of our brand as well."

The media buys and other cutting edge marketing for this partnership are made possible and will be created via digital media frontrunner ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) www.reeltime.com whose capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. Baristas is now ready to support this new Ben & Jerry's partnership, its new products, and distributors with a marketing effort educating and driving consumers to consume ice cream and Baristas' historical and new products.

About Ben & Jerry's: Ben & Jerry's is an American company that manufactures ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbet. It was founded in 1978 in Burlington, Vermont, and sold in 2000 to British-Dutch conglomerate Unilever. Today it operates globally as a fully owned subsidiary of Unilever. Its present-day headquarters is in South Burlington, Vermont, with its main factory in Waterbury, Vermont.

About Unilever: Unilever is a British-Dutch transnational consumer goods company co-headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Rotterdam, Netherlands. Its products include food and beverages, cleaning agents, beauty products, and personal care products. It is Europe's seventh most valuable company

About Baristas Coffee Company: Baristas is a national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single-serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee-related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of "Grounded in Seattle" the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with Kathy Ireland, Sports Illustrated, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, at NASCAR Races, The Grammys, NBA TV, and other notable media

