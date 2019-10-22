Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie der Spur! Kein Unternehmen hat bessere Karten! Und jetzt auch noch das…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1100K ISIN: GB00BKX5CN86 Ticker-Symbol: J00 
Tradegate
22.10.19
13:06 Uhr
8,770 Euro
+1,790
+25,64 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
JUST EAT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JUST EAT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,640
8,800
13:29
8,674
8,796
13:29
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JUST EAT
JUST EAT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JUST EAT PLC8,770+25,64 %
PROSUS NV66,44+0,38 %