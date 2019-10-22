

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices inched higher on Tuesday, a day after the Brexit divorce deal faced fresh blockade from the United Kingdom Parliament.



Brexit has been a waste of time and energy, Jean-Claude Juncker said during a European Parliament debate where Donald Tusk warned that a no deal Brexit would always be Britain's fault.



Spot gold rose 0.25 percent to $1,487.90 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,491.10.



Investors await two crucial Brexit votes in parliament later today that will determine whether the United Kingdom can leave the European Union at the end of October.



On the trade front, U.S. President Donald Trump struck an optimistic tone on a trade deal with China on Monday, saying that negotiations over an initial trade deal with China are advancing and that the first phase of the trade deal will be signed in November.



