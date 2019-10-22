

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) revealed earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $273.10 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $289.54 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, PulteGroup, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $279.83 million or $1.01 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $2.71 billion from $2.65 billion last year.



PulteGroup, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $279.83 Mln. vs. $289.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.01 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q3): $2.71 Bln vs. $2.65 Bln last year.



