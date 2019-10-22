An AFP newswire report this week said Ministry of New & Renewable Energy secretary Anand Kumar had announced plans for 30 GW of generation capacity in the state of Gujarat and 25 GW in Rajasthan, all of it along a 20-25km strip of semi arid land on the border.The secretary of India's Ministry of New & Renewable Energy has reportedly told the AFP newswire of plans to develop 55 GW of renewable energy generation capacity along a large section of the border with Pakistan. AFP on Monday reported Anand Kumar had revealed plans for 30 GW of clean energy capacity in the state of Gujarat and 25 GW in ...

