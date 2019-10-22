Align, the premier global provider of technology infrastructure solutions and managed IT services, today announced the appointment of Stuart McArthur to its team. McArthur joins Align as Head of AV Consultancy Workplace Technology London.

McArthur brings over 20 years of AV experience, focused on technical consultancy, design and installation. Prior to Align, he most recently served as Head of AV Consultancy Design for a multi-billion pound IT solutions firm with offices throughout EMEA. He spent 10 years as the Technical Director for Pro Audio Visual also covering EMEA. In addition to AV installations, McArthur has also designed, planned and managed over 700 live events throughout his career.

"Stuart's unparalleled knowledge uniquely positions him to drive and enhance our Workplace Technology solutions throughout EMEA," said Jim Dooling, CEO and president of Align. "He joins our organization at an inflection point in the marketplace as AV and Collaboration Technologies are taking a bigger role in workplace of the future."

McArthur's primary role will be to help clients design deploy next-generation collaboration technologies. These include projection displays, sound reinforcement, video walls interactive technologies, smart buildings and digital signage, to name a few.

"I am thrilled to be joining the talented team at Align, a company who is at the forefront of innovative Workplace Technology deployments," said McArthur. "I look forward to tapping into my deep experience and expertise to further expand Align's market share and ensure continuous and exceptional customer service."

About Align

Align is a premier global provider of technology infrastructure solutions. For over 33 years, leading firms worldwide have relied on Align to guide them through IT challenges, delivering complete, secure solutions for business change and growth. Align is headquartered in New York City and has offices in London, Chicago, San Francisco, Arizona, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. Learn more at www.align.com, and follow @AlignITAdvisor.

