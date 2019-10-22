Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie der Spur! Kein Unternehmen hat bessere Karten! Und jetzt auch noch das…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PM65 ISIN: CA64065J3047 Ticker-Symbol: G5Z3 
Frankfurt
22.10.19
09:12 Uhr
3,260 Euro
+0,080
+2,52 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEOVASC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEOVASC INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,280
3,440
15:09
3,280
3,440
14:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEOVASC
NEOVASC INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEOVASC INC3,260+2,52 %