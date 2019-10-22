Integration gives advisors seamless access to critical data

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2019) - Timelineapp Tech Limited today announced the integration of Timeline, its retirement income software, with SS&C's Black Diamond Wealth Platform. The integration enables Timeline users to efficiently import client details and account holdings data from Black Diamond to create sustainable retirement plans.

This integration empowers advisors using Black Diamond to assess the sustainability of withdrawal from drawdown portfolios, show clients how different scenarios may impact their portfolio, prepare clients for market volatility and highlight longevity risk. Once Black Diamond data is in Timeline, the retirement plan is 90% complete. Advisors can then work with their clients to decide on an appropriate withdrawal strategy and evaluate results.







Timeline Retirement Income Software Integrates with SS&C's Black Diamond Wealth Platform to Power Robust Retirement Plans

"Retirement planning is a key component of the total value many Black Diamond advisors provide," said Justin Wayne, Head of Black Diamond Partnerships and Integrations. "Through our integration with Timeline, we are helping advisors to unify their leading-edge technology to deliver comprehensive client retirement plans."

"We are excited about our integration with Black Diamond. Decumulation is one of the biggest challenges for advisory firms, and Timeline's next-gen withdrawal strategy software helps tackle this part of the planning process," said Abraham Okusanya, CEO at Timelineapp Tech Limited. "The integration between Timeline and Black Diamond makes the creation of a robust withdrawal strategy an efficient experience for advisors-and clients are better for it."

ABOUT SS&C TECHNOLOGIES

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology. Learn more at blackdiamond.advent.com.

ABOUT TIMELINE

Timelineapp Tech Limited is the next-gen retirement income software used by financial planners to illustrate, create and manage sustainable withdrawal strategy for their clients. It is used by financial professionals in the UK, US and other developed countries across the world. Timeline's extensive empirical asset class and longevity data help financial advisors bring a client's retirement journey to life and answer their big retirement income questions. Learn more at www.timelineapp.co.

