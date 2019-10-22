Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie der Spur! Kein Unternehmen hat bessere Karten! Und jetzt auch noch das…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CV38 ISIN: US78467J1007 Ticker-Symbol: WGSA 
Stuttgart
22.10.19
18:44 Uhr
44,600 Euro
-0,400
-0,89 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,400
44,600
19:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC44,600-0,89 %