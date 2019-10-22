

HARTFORD (dpa-AFX) - United Technologies Corp. (UTX) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.15 billion, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $1.24 billion, or $1.54 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, United Technologies Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.90 billion or $2.21 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.0% to $19.49 billion from $16.51 billion last year.



United Technologies Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.90 Bln. vs. $1.55 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.21 vs. $1.93 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.03 -Revenue (Q3): $19.49 Bln vs. $16.51 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.05 - $8.15 Full year revenue guidance: $76.0 - $76.5 Bln



