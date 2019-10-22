

ST. PAUL (dpa-AFX) - The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) released earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $396 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $709 million, or $2.62 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, The Travelers Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $378 million or $1.43 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $7.57 billion from $7.06 billion last year.



The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $378 Mln. vs. $687 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.43 vs. $2.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.35 -Revenue (Q3): $7.57 Bln vs. $7.06 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX