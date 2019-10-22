

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) said it delivered solid performance in the third quarter driven by continued resilience from its MS core business and growth from SPINRAZA and biosimilars. Non-GAAP earnings per share increased 24 percent from previous year. SPINRAZA revenues grew 17 percent from prior year.



Third quarter non-GAAP earnings per share was $9.17 compared to $7.40, last year. On average, 27 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $8.27, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Third quarter total revenues were $3.60 billion, a 5 percent increase from the third quarter of 2018. Analysts expected revenue of $3.54 billion, for the quarter.



Shares of Biogen Inc. were up more than 34% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.



