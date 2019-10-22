Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2019) - HEYBRYAN MEDIA INC. (CSE: HEY) ("HeyBryan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce participation in the upcoming Vancouver Fall Home Show, where both Bryan Baeumler and the company's CEO Lance Montgomery will give presentations on Saturday, October 26th. HeyBryan is also the title sponsor of this year's Home Show Help Desk.

HeyBryan is a peer-to-peer marketplace app backed by HGTV star Bryan Baeumler that connects customers to trusted Experts who have the skills to complete everyday home-maintenance needs. Typical tasks booked include handyman services, mounting or installation, furniture assembly, plumbing, painting, cleaning, lawn and yard maintenance, and more. HeyBryan accommodates busy schedules by allowing the independent workforce and consumers to communicate and work together.

Lance Montgomery, CEO of HeyBryan, will take the stage at 12 pm PDT, followed by Bryan at 1 pm PDT. The topic of the presentation is: "Changing the Perception of the Home Services Industry".

A true visionary entrepreneur and business leader, Lance Montgomery has spent more than 15 years building organizations from early stage to acquisition and leading multiple agency teams serving global brands across the continent including the largest Telco in Canada. Lance's significant technology industry background encompasses end-to-end sales & marketing management, numerous app builds, and top-tier technology team building.

A natural-born teacher, the Gemini-award winning host Bryan Baeumler has been educating and entertaining viewers across Canada and in 23 different Countries Worldwide since 2007 on the hit shows Disaster DIY, Canada's Handyman Challenge, Leave it to Bryan, House of Bryan, Bryan Inc. and Island of Bryan. Bryan's quick wit and easy-going personality have made him a huge hit with viewers on all of his home renovation shows.

Bryan Baeumler is the official spokesperson of the Marketplace Events Canadian Home Shows and the face of HeyBryan Media.

The Vancouver Fall Home show will take place on October 24-27, 2019 at the Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building. Don't miss important show updates, offers & invitations to free seminars. Please click HERE to sign up.

About HeyBryan Media Inc.

HeyBryan Media (CSE: HEY) is a peer-to-peer marketplace app offering a friendly and seamless way for customers to connect with trusted and vetted Experts for everyday home-maintenance needs. Founded in 2018, the app is named after Canadian HGTV personality and one of the country's most trusted contractors, Bryan Baeumler.

Payments are processed through the HeyBryan app, eliminating the need for any in-person money exchange. Every Expert is background checked and credit checked to ensure a safe and secure experience for consumers. Typical tasks booked include handyman services, mounting or installation, furniture assembly, plumbing, painting, cleaning, lawn and yard maintenance, and more. HeyBryan accommodates busy schedules by allowing the independent workforce and consumers to communicate and work together. It's about real experts doing real work for real people.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, intellectual property protection, and sale of, and demand for, the HeyBryan App and the services offered thereby, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. HeyBryan cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by HeyBryan, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and HeyBryan expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

