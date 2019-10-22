Omnichannel Order Management Systems Market Outlook, 2019-2024 and SPARK Matrix Analysis by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Market Dynamics, Market Forecasts, Technology Trends, SPARK Matrix Analysis, Vendor Evaluation

MIDDLETON, Massachusetts, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announces the addition of the "Market Outlook: Omnichannel Order Management Systems, 2019-2024, Worldwide" report to their strategic market outlook offerings.

Omnichannel Order Management system (OMS) helps retailers manage and fulfil complex customers' orders efficiently in an omnichannel environment to improve customer service experience. Omnichannel OMS systems provide unified visibility of enterprise inventory from warehouse, distribution center, store, and in-transit location and perform complex order routing to enable efficient order fulfillment from the optimum location.

Omnichannel Order Management System includes a configurable workflow engine to orchestrate and optimize the complex order processing, management, and fulfilment processes to ensure efficient order fulfillment at minimum costs. Leading Omnichannel OMS vendors also provides comprehensive capabilities for store fulfilment solution and integrated Click & Connect systems to optimize omnichannel fulfilment from retail stores including in-store technology for managing buy online-pick-up (or return) in-store (BOPIS/BORIS), buy online-ship-to-store (BOSS), store-to-store shipment, and such others.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Omnichannel Order Management Systems Market Outlook research includes detailed competition analysis and vendor evaluation with the proprietary SPARK Matrix analysis. SPARK Matrix includes ranking and positioning of leading Omnichannel OMS vendors with the global impact. The positioning is based on the vendors' performance in various performance parameters on the categories of Technology Excellence and the Customer Impact. The key capabilities of omnichannel OMS systems should include enterprise inventory visibility, order orchestration, omnichannel fulfilment support, customer service, and reporting & analytics. Omnichannel Order Management Systems (Omnichannel OMS) SPARK Matrix includes analysis of the leading vendors, including Aptos, enVista, Fluent Commerce, IBM, Infor, Kibo, Manhattan Associates, Mi9 Retail, OneView Commerce, Oracle, Radial, Softeon, Symphony RetailAI and Tecsys(OrderDynamics).

Omnichannel Order Management Systems Market Outlook research provides strategic information to the market participants and users who are responsible for strategic planning, marketing, sales, and purchasing Omnichannel OMS solutions. Omnichannel OMS market outlook research includes a detailed analysis of the global market regarding short-term and long-term growth opportunities, emerging technology trends, market trends, and future market outlook. The study provides detailed vendor evaluation and competition analysis and vendor ranking in the form of Quadrant's proprietary SPARK Matrix Analysis.

Omnichannel OMS Market Outlook is a part of Quadrant's Supply Chain Management and Digital Commerce practice.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic research, consulting, and advisory services.

