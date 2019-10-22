

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Continental AG (CTTAY.PK) said it will pursue a spin-off of 100% of Vitesco Technologies (currently the Powertrain division) with subsequent listing. The planned spin-off shall be submitted to the AGM on April 30, 2020, for approval.



The company said its Executive Board has decided to no longer pursue the preparation of a potential partial IPO of Vitesco.



On September 2, Continental AG said it will consider a spin-off of the Powertrain division with subsequent listing as an additional alternative to the potential partial IPO.



