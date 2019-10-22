Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie der Spur! Kein Unternehmen hat bessere Karten! Und jetzt auch noch das…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N455 ISIN: CA4283041099 Ticker-Symbol: 74H 
Tradegate
22.10.19
14:51 Uhr
2,349 Euro
-0,060
-2,49 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXO CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXO CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,281
2,351
15:05
2,281
2,348
15:05
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HEXO
HEXO CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HEXO CORP2,349-2,49 %