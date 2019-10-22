Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie der Spur! Kein Unternehmen hat bessere Karten! Und jetzt auch noch das…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ATFX ISIN: CA91913D1069 Ticker-Symbol: 7LV 
Tradegate
21.10.19
12:38 Uhr
2,300 Euro
+0,060
+2,68 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VALENS GROWORKS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALENS GROWORKS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,223
2,245
14:43
2,220
2,240
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VALENS GROWORKS
VALENS GROWORKS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VALENS GROWORKS CORP2,300+2,68 %