Smith-Midland Corporation: Virginia DOT Approves MASH J-J Hooks Free-Standing Barrier

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2019 / Easi-Set Worldwide, a subsidiary of publically traded Smith-Midland Corp. (OTCQX:SMID), announced that Virginia DOT recently approved the J-J Hooks MASH TL3 tested 12 foot free-standing temporary precast concrete safety barrier. J-J Hooks is now approved in Virginia for both MASH free-standing and restrained applications (bolted/pinned). This approval brings the total number of states allowing the use of J-J Hooks MASH temporary barrier to 35. MASH (Manual for Assessing Safety Hardware) standards are the new federal guideline to improve safety of highway products.

J-J Hooks has a full suite of MASH-tested precast concrete temporary barrier. It is the temporary-barrier-of-choice among construction contractors due to its speed of installation/removal, no loose connection hardware, identical ends (can be turned end-to-end), cast-in self-aligning connection guide, and economical cost. Over 15,000,000 LF of J-J Hooks has been used on North American highways since its introduction in 1990.

The J-J Hooks MASH TL3 barrier now approved in the Virginia market will be produced by Easi-Set Licensed Producer Smith-Midland and available for rent through Smith-Midland affiliate Concrete Safety Systems.

Easi-Set Worldwide, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information on Easi-Set precast concrete products or licensing opportunities, please contact Easi-Set by calling 1-800-547-4045 or going online to www.EasiSet.com.

