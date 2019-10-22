Leafbuyer Technologies Inc.: Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. Announces Record Cash Sales Growth

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2019 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:LBUY) ("Leafbuyer" or "the Company"), a leading cannabis marketing and technology platform, announced today its quarterly cash sales increased 27% in the quarter ending September 30, 2019. The growth reflects cash sales in the quarter versus the same quarter of the previous year.

Leafbuyer's 27% growth rate continues to reflect higher than the industry average of 24%, a statistic published through a report by Arcview and BDS Analytics released June 20, 2019.

"Year over year, Leafbuyer continues to accelerate its cash sales. To achieve this, we execute aggressive sales strategies based on daily, weekly, and monthly goals," said Kurt Rossner, CEO. "We plan to expand our client base while maintaining diligence in identifying key acquisition partners."

Through newly developed technologies, including a new and improved, cohesive mobile application expected this fall, Leafbuyer continues to drive cannabis consumers to dispensaries and product companies across the country. The Company also attributes the continuous growth to increased sales of its loyalty and rewards platform Leafbuyer Loyalty.

"While some of our competitors cut personnel, we successfully doubled our sales and support teams to manage the increased demand for our products and services," said Rossner.

As detailed in a release on August 22, 2019, the Company now has a clear path to profitability and is forecasting to achieve this goal within the first half of 2020.

About Leafbuyer

Leafbuyer.com is one of the most comprehensive online sources for cannabis deals and information. Leafbuyer works alongside businesses to showcase their unique products and build a network of loyal patrons through a suite of advanced technology solutions, including texting and loyalty. Leafbuyer's national network of cannabis deals and information reaches millions of consumers every month. Leafbuyer is the official cannabis deals platform of Dope Media, Sensi Magazine, and Voice Media Group.

