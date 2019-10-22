

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) raised its earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2019, and initiated net sales outlook for the full-year 2020.



For fiscal 2019, the company now expects earnings of about $21.55 per share, up from prior guidance range of $20.85 to $21.15 per share.



Net sales are now projected to be about $59.10 billion, up from prior guidance range of $58.25 billion to $59.75 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $21.21 per share on revenues of $59.19 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, the company now projects net sales to increase to about $62.0 billion, while analysts projects revenues of $62.82 billion for the year.



'As we look ahead to 2020, we remain focused on providing innovative solutions for our customers, investing for long-term growth, and generating value for our shareholders,' said Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO Marillyn Hewson.



