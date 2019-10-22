

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $879 million, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $1.00 billion, or $2.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, NextEra Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.16 billion or $2.39 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.0% to $5.57 billion from $4.42 billion last year.



NextEra Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.16 Bln. vs. $1.04 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.39 vs. $2.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.29 -Revenue (Q3): $5.57 Bln vs. $4.42 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.32



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX