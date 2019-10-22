Red Lion Inn & Suites(R) will integrate InsuraGuest's InsurTech software to offer InsuraGuest's Guest Protection Policy for the hotel guest at time of check-in

Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2019) - InsuraGuest, Inc. today announces it has signed a contract with Cal-Vegas, Ltd. for their Red Lion Inn & Suites property located in Columbia, South Carolina. The contract provides the hotel with specialized insurance coverage for its guests utilizing InsuraGuest's proprietary InsurTech software.

InsuraGuest's API will integrate with the hotel's OPERA property management system (OPERA is a division of Oracle).

The hotel will purchase the InsuraGuest coverage and offer it to each registered guest and all of their room occupants upon check-in. A charge will be placed on the guest's folio as a separate line item and paid for by the guest. The specialized policy covers theft of personal property while in the hotel as well as medical expenses due to accident and accidental death and dismemberment.

InsuraGuest is administered by the InsuraGuest Insurance Agency.

About Cal-Vegas, Ltd.

Cal-Vegas, Ltd. was formed in 1996 to own and manage lodging facilities throughout the U.S., both for its own account and for third-party owners. "Hotel Development, Operations & Management is our passion, style and expression." Over the years, Cal-Vegas has developed a reputation for treating independently owned properties under its management with the same fiscal prudence, operational savvy and practical insight that it delivers to branded hotels. This level of owner-grounded management has made Cal-Vegas the ideal choice for owners, asset managers, lenders and receivers for any of their limited-service inns, full-service hotels and country clubs.

www.CalVegas.com

About InsuraGuest. Inc.

InsuraGuest Inc. is a SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) company utilizing its proprietary flagship InsurTech software platform to provide specialized insurance products to end users in the business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) markets. The company's first focus is on the B2B hotels and vacation rentals sectors, integrating its API with clients' property management systems to offer guests a specialized guest protection policy. The platform and policy combination "InsurTech" product helps transfer the exposure to liability away from the client/property while guests benefit from potential accident and loss coverage during their stay.

www.InsuraGuest.com

###

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com

Media Contact: Investor Relations

Info@InsuraGuest.com

+1 212 466 6200 ext. 1

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48898