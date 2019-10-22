Freedom Leaf Inc.: Freedom Leaf Wholly Owned Subsidiary Green Lotus Announces Second Successful Commercial Shipment to Mexico

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2019 / Green Lotus™ (or the "Company"), a premium hemp oil brand subsidiary of Freedom Leaf Inc. (OTCQB:FRLF), a Nevada corporation, d/b/a Freedom Leaf Health, announced its second successful commercial shipment of CBD and hemp products to Mexico. The shipment is part of an exclusive partnership between Green Lotus™ and CBD Life SA to supply 4,000 major pharmacy retailers throughout Mexico.

"Since launching Green Lotus™ in 2016, we've seen an increasing appetite for CBD and hemp products across the Mexican and Latin American markets, from traditional supermarkets to over-the-counter pharmacy retailers," said Carlos Frias, CEO of Freedom Leaf. "As the only U.S. company approved to export CBD products to Mexico, Green Lotus™ has a unique first-mover advantage to partner with major brands in this untapped growth market. As we continue to work with CBD Life, we will see an increasing opportunity to place Green Lotus products on the shelves of trusted retailers to make our suite of premium hemp oil products available to this extensive customer base."

The Company completed its first shipment to Mexico, which included over 200,000 units of product, including Green Lotus' premium hemp oil topicals, in September 2019. The second shipment included the same quantity of Green Lotus' CBD products. The Company anticipates fulfilling a third shipment consisting of 250,000 units to Mexico by the end of October 2019 to complete its initial launch into 4,000 points of sale in Mexico.

Green Lotus™ is the first U.S. hemp-derived products company to be approved for commercial distribution and export to Mexico. The Company currently holds 21 product permits for CBD-specific products allowed to be imported into Mexico. Currently, no other permits are expected to be issued over the next 18-24 months, making Green Lotus™ the sole distributor and exporter of hemp and CBD products to the Mexican market.

Green Lotus™ combines farm-to-bottle purity with cGMP-processed formulas to deliver hemp oil products of unparalleled quality and safety. The brand has grown by an astounding 500% year-over-year since 2016, catapulted in part by its proprietary formulas and agile, vertically integrated supply chain.

About Green Lotus™

Green Lotus™ is a premium hemp oil brand that provides responsibly produced, natural cannabinoid-rich products to consumers and businesses. The brand is veteran-owned and powered by a diverse team dedicated to promoting a world where the restorative power of hemp is accessible to all people. For more information, please visit https://greenlotushemp.com.

About Freedom Leaf, Inc.

Freedom Leaf Health is a first-in-class hemp consumer packaged goods company with a family of trusted brands that provide premium hemp products for greater wellness, balance and longevity. Green Lotus™ and IrieCBD are the Company's foremost brands, offering premium hemp oil products such as topicals, tinctures, vapables, softgels and sparkling beverages. Freedom Leaf Health is a fully reporting and audited publicly traded company trading under the symbol (OTCQB:FRLF).??

For Green Lotus and Freedom Leaf:

Media Contacts

Anthony Feldman / Nick Opich?

KCSA Strategic Communications

(347) 487-6194 / (212) 896-1206

afeldman@kcsa.com / nopich@kcsa.com

Jennifer Price

?MediaJel

Phone: (609) 638 -2558

Email: jen@mediajel.com

Investor Contacts

Phil Carlson / Erika Kay

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phone: (212) 896-1233

Email: pcarlson@kcsa.com / ekay@kcsa.com??

SOURCE: Freedom Leaf, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/563772/Freedom-Leaf-Wholly-Owned-Subsidiary-Green-LotusTM-Announces-Second-Successful-Commercial-Shipment-to-Mexico