The long-duration energy storage provider plans to eventually build a portfolio of 50 MW/250 MWh liquid air systems throughout the United Kingdom.London-based Highview Power will install the first commercial, large scale 'cryogenic' energy storage system in the United Kingdom as part of broader plans to build a fleet of 50 MW/250 MWh "liquid air" facilities. Highview will install its first CRYOBattery at an unidentified decommissioned thermal power station in northern England to provide grid stability services to electricity network operator National Grid, the company said in an emailed statement. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...