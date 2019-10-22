Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie der Spur! Kein Unternehmen hat bessere Karten! Und jetzt auch noch das…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851918 ISIN: US6703461052 Ticker-Symbol: NUO 
Frankfurt
22.10.19
11:04 Uhr
46,200 Euro
-0,400
-0,86 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NUCOR CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NUCOR CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,600
47,000
14:41
46,400
47,000
14:26
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NUCOR
NUCOR CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NUCOR CORP46,200-0,86 %