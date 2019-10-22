

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 400 new cases of lung injury and 15 deaths related to the use of e-cigarettes or other vaping products have been reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the first half of October. This is the worst volume of vaping-related casualties in such a short period since the outbreak of the disease was first reported.



As of October 15, 1,479 confirmed and probable lung injury cases associated with the use of e-cigarette were reported by all US states except Alaska, CDC said in an update.



This is an increase of 399 cases from the US health agency's last update released on October 1.



In most of the reported cases, patients were found to have used THC-containing products.



More than 70 percent of them were males and under 35 years of age.



CDC had reported 18 deaths related to the use of E-cigarettes during that period.



In all, 33 deaths have been confirmed in 24 states as of October 15.



The median age of the victims is 44 years, ranging from 17 to 75 years.



Regarding the substances used in e-cigarette or vaping products, the investigations by both CDC and FDA have found that some patients used products containing THC, while others used either nicotine products or both THC products and nicotine products.



CDC said it is now conducting additional laboratory testing to find out the nature of the chemical exposures contributing to this outbreak.



CDC officials say they have no clear idea regarding the specific harmful products or components that are causing the illness.



In the wake of new data showing an alarming rise in vaping by youth in the United States, the Trump administration announced plans to ban most flavored e-cigarettes last month.



It is estimated that currently, about 8 million adults and 5 million children in the country are using e-cigarettes.



