Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2019) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (FSE: 1XNA) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") a market leader in electrochromic interfaces and printed electronics, announces a partnership with Electroninks and their consumer product line, Circuit Scribe, a market leader in educational consumer electronics and electronic inks. The collaboration creates a unique opportunity to integrate electrochromics into the Electronink's Circuit Scribe Kits aimed at consumer markets.

"Electroninks' approach to introducing electronic inks and printed electronic components all the way into the hands of consumers is game-changing," said Jani-Mikael Kuusisto, CEO of Ynvisible Interactive. "We are excited to partner with Electroninks with the aim of bringing electrochromics technology to a wide audience of designers, makers, students, and electronics hobbyists; and with the ultimate target of making our brands globally recognized household brands."

In 2013 Electroninks launched Circuit Scribe, a line of educational kits designed to help children learn about electronics. Based around a pen that draws with conductive silver ink to create electrical connections between electronic components on paper or plastics, Circuit Scribe is now a well-known name in the worlds of STEM, Maker Faires, for project based learning and educational toys. The kits are used in schools and households around the world. Traditionally, electrochromics has not been available in the consumer space. The partnership between Electroninks and Ynvisible provides a unique opportunity for users around the world to familiarize themselves with electrochromics in a fun and interactive way.

Electroninks Circuit Scribe brand will begin offering 7-segment modular electrochromic displays as a component of their pen-on-paper prototyping kits. The 7-segment displays will be seamlessly integrated into existing Circuit Scribe kits and allows users to easily create a variety of applications focused on numeric displays. The partners are also exploring further electrochromic product concepts.

"We're excited to work with Ynvisible to bring electrochromic materials and products into the Circuit Scribe ecosystem," said Brett Walker, CEO and Co-Founder of Circuit Scribe and Electroninks. "We look forward to a successful, long-term relationship."





About Electroninks

Electroninks' headquarters and primary production facility is in Austin, Texas, with a deep knowledge base in materials science, chemistry and design focused on providing materials, inks and products for consumer electronics devices, including its own consumer products. Electroninks novel chemistries and formulation know-how is based on a brand of particle-free inks and pastes that can directly replace nanoparticle and flake-based metallic inks and films. Electroninks philosophy is that pure metallic films are the best way to increase performance, reliability and overall cost of manufacturing and ownership. Its inks are based on small-molecule chemistries. Resulting films can be printed via digital methods and industry-standard roll-to-roll techniques. Since its founding, Electroninks has been adopted into the consumer electronics supply chain and developed its own entire consumer product line, Circuit Scribe. www.electroninks.com; www.circuitscribe.com

About Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Ynvisible is a leading company in the emerging printed and flexible electronics sector. Given the cost and power-consumption advantages over conventional electronics, printed electronics are a key enabler of mass adoption of the Internet of Things ("IoT") and smart objects. Ynvisible has experience, know-how and intellectual property in the field of electrochromic materials, inks, and systems. Ynvisible's interactive printed graphics solutions solve the need for ultra-low power, mass deployable, & easy-to-use electronic displays and indicators for everyday smart objects, IoT devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). Ynvisible offers a mix of, proprietary materials and technology, plus design, prototyping and contract manufacturing services to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products.www.ynvisible.com

For additional information regarding Ynvisible Interactive and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at ynvisible.com

