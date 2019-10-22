SpendEdge, a leading procurement market intelligence company, has announced the completion of its article that underlines the current trends governing the real estate market in the US and enlists key procurement strategies to overcome the impending market adversities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191022005673/en/

Is the Real Estate Market Going to Crash (Graphic: Business Wire)

Is the real estate market going to crash? Of late, this is one of the most imposing questions that's worrying investors in the US real estate market. With another recession threatening the global market and economists validating the possibilities of the real estate market downturn, investors are ending up in a tight spot when it comes to procurement viability in the real estate market in the US.

Key Question: Is the Real Estate Market Going to Crash?

Due to the ongoing US-China trade war, the cost of construction of raw materials that are imported from China are skyrocketing owing to the unscrupulous imposition of tariffs on them. This is increasing the overall expenditure of the construction of a building that is rendering houses expensive. This is demotivating most of the buyers from purchasing houses and rather explore their leasing options.

With the growing popularity of the e-commerce shopping platforms, most of the established brick-and-mortar retailers are biting the dust. They are exploring their e-commerce options as a last-ditch effort to survive in the struggle of the fittest. This is resulting in a stark decline in the demand for spaces for stores and warehouses for such brands. Consequently, this is eschewing a lion's share of the demand in the real estate market in the US.

Possible ways to survive the real estate market crash in the US

Buyers are advised to adopt real estate data visualization tools and dashboards such as QlikView and Tableau. These tools are equipped to provide category managers a view of granular-level insights, which help them in identifying suitable properties, select service providers that meet requirements and compare the best prices.

In the real estate market, purchasing property entails a range of other services that include agency leasing, facility management, and risk analysis. Partnering with individual suppliers to obtain all such additional services will not only increase the buyer's overall procurement spend but also add to the supply chain management complexities. Against the backdrop of inflating housing prices in the US real estate market, it is prudent of buyers to partner with suppliers based on their service portfolio and their integration capabilities to provide all the additional services.

