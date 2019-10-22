Visiongain Publishes Global Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Reactor Type (PWR, BWR, PHWR, GCR) and BWR), by Strategy (Immediate and Deferred Dismantling and Entombment), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts
Market Definition:
• Nuclear decommissioning is the process in which a nuclear facility is dismantled to the point that it no longer requires measures for radiation protection.
• Decommissioning is an administrative and technical process. It includes clean-up of radioactive materials and progressive demolition of the facility.
Market Overview and Trends
• Nuclear power plants need decommissioning past the time period of the operating license.
• The advent of advanced nuclear reactors will drive the nuclear steam generators market growth in the forthcoming years.
Download samples here:
https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-nuclear-decommissioning-services-market-report-2019-2029/download_sampe_div
Market Dynamics:
Factors Influencing the Market Growth:
• Growing demand for nuclear power
• Rising demand for electricity
• Transitioning trend toward renewable sources of energy due to minimal environmental impact
Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
• High capital cost for setting up nuclear power plants
• Lack of skilled labor
To find out more about this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-nuclear-decommissioning-services-market-report-2019-2029/
Market Segmentation 2019-2029:
Reactor Type
• PWR Systems Market, 2019-2029
• BWR
• GCR
Strategy
• Immediate Dismantling Market, 2019-2029
• Deferred Dismantling Market, 2019-2029
• Entombment Market, 2019-2029
Geographic breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America Market, 2019-2029
• Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029
• Latin America, Middle East and Africa Market, 2019-2029
Competitive Analysis:
• Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global nuclear decommissioning services market.
• There have been a considerable number of product launches, product developments, mergers, and acquisitions recently in the global nuclear decommissioning services industry.
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
AECOM Group
Ansaldo
Areva Group
Babcock International Group PLC
BECHTEL GROUP INC
BHEL
Centrax
Enercon Services, Inc.
Energysolutions
GD Energy Services-Nuclear
Harbin Electric
MAN Diesel
MTU Aero Engines AG
Nuvia Group
Onet Technologies
OPRA
Orano Group
Solar Turbines
Studsvik AB
Vericor Power
Zorya
To discuss this report please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg