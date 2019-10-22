Invitation-only Event Brought Together a Cross-Section of Senior Leaders Throughout the Science Ecosystem to Examine the Value Chain of Scholarly Communications

Copyright Clearance Center, Inc. (CCC), a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, and Outsell, Inc., the voice of the data, information and analytics economy, hosted an interactive, strategic discussion with senior industry executives on 'The Future of Science' and what it means for all stakeholders, 10 October at the Royal Society of the Arts in London.

The program featured senior policy makers, scholarly and society publishers, funders, institutions and researchers focused on the value chain, implicit and explicit reward systems, and what may need to shift to improve scientific research and the scholarly ecosystem.

To guide the discussion, CCC and Outsell collaborated to produce a detailed map of the research ecosystem and accompanying report highlighting stakeholders, contributions and rewards, and suggesting areas of opportunity. The map does not construct a new, ideal process but rather reflects today's common language and understanding of the ecosystem from the perspective of each stakeholder.

"Our goal for this program was to foster collaborative, cross-party dialogue about the scientific publishing ecosystem," said Tracey Armstrong, President and CEO, CCC. "We're pleased that attendees representing all roles in the community were actively engaged in identifying points of friction as well as exploring the potential for change."

"Multilateral problems require multilateral solutions as the system changes to support the future of science," said Anthea Stratigos, Co-founder CEO, Outsell, Inc. "We await the firm(s) that will step up to seize the opportunity this change presents and who will demonstrate real leadership along the way."

Last March, CCC and Outsell hosted an event during the London Book Fair, "Open Dialogue: The Key to Advancing Scholarly communications" to facilitate a conversation among publishers, institutions, funders, policymakers, authors, researchers and service providers across the globe about emerging models to advance scholarly communications in an environment fraught with confusion.

One outcome of the program was a shared sense that attendees lacked a common understanding of one another's participation in that environment: the investments, activities, challenges, and opportunities faced by key stakeholders. In particular, there was a feeling that if the reward systems, both implicit and explicit, that underpinned the scholarly communications weren't understood, it would be harder to create the fundamental change necessary to thrive longer-term. The March program was the catalyst to create the Scientific Communications Ecosystem map and the October Future of Science meeting.

CCC is an active partner in the information industry's transition from subscription content to hybrid and pure Open Access content. For years CCC has brought together key Open Access stakeholders from the author, publisher, institution, funding, and vendor communities through roundtables, panel events, webinars, podcasts, and published pieces. CCC is a member of OASPA (Open Access Scholarly Publishers Association), ALPSP (Association of Learned and Professional Society Publishers), STM (International Association of STM Publishers) and SSP (Society of Scholarly Publishing).

