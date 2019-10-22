Issuer Direct Corporation: Issuer Direct Announces Licensing & Development Agreement with SNN Incorporated

RALEIGH, NC and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2019 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR), an industry-leading communications and compliance company, today announced that the company has entered into a licensing and development agreement with SNN Incorporated, a global financial news, publishing and media company. Issuer Direct and SNN will be working closely together on developing tools and resources critical to the needs of investors and issuers in the SMN-cap equity markets. (Small-Micro-Nano)

"This is the next natural step for us with SNN, we have partnered over the years, and SNN is a valued customer of ACCESSWIRE and Issuer Direct. This licensing and development agreement will allow SNN to harness the data and technologies of our market data and hub technologies in and with their already growing platform." Stated Brian Balbirnie, CEO of Issuer Direct.

"We have enjoyed a great working relationship with Brian and the Issuer Direct team for many years now, and found an opportunity to combine our forces to better serve our target audiences and issuers in the SMN-cap marketplace," stated Robert Kraft, CEO of SNN Incorporated and Host of the Planet MicroCap Podcast.

Under the agreement the parties have begun development of the new SNN network, a premier brand that will encapsulate everything that SNN has done over the years into one ecosystem, where investors will be able to gain access to companies information, register for SNN events, listen to podcast, and subscribe to content exclusive to SNN from Issuer Direct. Beta previews will be ready early Q1 next year for exclusive members and early registrants.

Additionally, issuers who are featured on the new SNN Network will have direct access to Issuer Direct's platform subscription bundled in and with SNN's offering. Both parties expect to see revenues from this mid 2020.

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct® is an industry-leading communications and compliance company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id.™, empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies, and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in RTP, NC, Issuer Direct serves thousands of public and private companies in more than 18 countries. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

About SNN Incorporated

SNN Incorporated is a global multimedia financial news and publishing company that focuses on market awareness and investor visibility for public and private microcap companies. The company publishes the StockNewsNow.com financial news web portal, MicroCap Review magazine, and Planet MicroCap Podcast. The company also hosts an annual investor conference in Las Vegas, the Planet MicroCap Showcase.

