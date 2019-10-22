Trxade Group, Inc. Elects Corporate Veteran, Gary Augusta, to its Board of Directors

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2019 / Trxade Group, Inc. (OTCQB:TRXD) ("Trxade" or the "Company"), an integrated pharmaceutical supply chain and care platform, today announced it has elected Gary Augusta, to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Augusta has a background as a board member in public company healthcare and technology, as part of his 30 years of experience in finance, healthcare, engineering, technology and other innovative sectors, including leadership roles in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and investments, corporate development, strategic growth and partnership development.

From 2012-2018, Mr. Augusta served as a Board Director, including Executive Chairman (for four years), of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH). During Mr. Augusta's Board tenure, Apollo Medical grew from less than $10M in annual revenues with an approximate $3M market capitalization, to become a NASDAQ uplisted company with a market capitalization of over $1 Billion. Mr. Augusta was also a corporate officer with Fluor corporation (FLR), CEO of OCTANe, an innovation development company, a Principal with AT Kearney, and held many other emerging growth company and investment activities and roles.

Additionally, Mr. Augusta, through Bedford Falls Capital LLC, an investment entity which he controls, purchased one million shares of Company stock in the company's recent private offering which closed in Q3 2019.

"We are fortunate and pleased to have Gary join our Board of Directors as his innovative thinking, vision and breadth of experience will have an immediate and significant impact on the strategic development of the Company," said Trxade Chief Executive Officer, Suren Ajjarapu, who continued, "Mr. Augusta's experience with the NASDAQ Uplisting process will also be valuable as we look to further grow shareholder value."

"I am both honored and excited to join the Board of Directors of Trxade Inc.," said Gary Augusta, "I look forward to working with Suren and the team on further enabling the purchasing and delivery of lower price prescription drugs as well as associated non-surgical care services for the consumer."

A Current Report on Form 8-K has been filed by Trxade with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on October 15, 2019, regarding the appointment of Mr. Augusta.

About Trxade Group , Inc .

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Trxade Group, Inc. (OTCQB: TRXD) is an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services. Founded in 2010, Trxade Group is comprised of three synergistic operating platforms; the Trxade B2B trading platform with 11,000 registered pharmacists buying over $120M annually, licensed Wholesale and Mail Order Pharmacy capabilities, including Delivmeds, For additional information, please visit us http://www.trxade.com, https://www.delivmeds.com/.

