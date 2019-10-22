The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ: STKS) ("The ONE Group") today announced the opening of ANGEL Roofbar Dining in Florence's beautifully restored Hotel Calimala. This is the second property The ONE Group opened in the fourth quarter following the opening of an STK licensed restaurant in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

"ANGEL Roofbar Dining offers incredible 360-degree views of the Florence skyline, along with food beverage and sophisticated vibe The ONE Group locations are known for," said Emanuel "Manny" Hilario, President and CEO of The ONE Group. "This management deal location is part of our asset-light growth strategy that we continue to implement, which includes the recently opened licensed STK restaurant in San Juan, Puerto Rico."

ANGEL Roofbar Dining, located at Via Calimala, 2, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy, occupies Hotel Calimala's fifth, sixth and seventh floors with a restaurant, two indoor and outdoor bars, a floral garden patio, and plunge pool. Centered in Florence's Centro-Storico neighborhood, ANGEL Roofbar Dining provides unprecedented views over the city of Florence, and the rooftop is positioned to become a cornerstone of the local dining and nightlife scene from morning until late-night.

ANGEL Roofbar Dining serves breakfast, lunch, aperitivo and dinner featuring a Southern-Mediterranean dining experience with signature shared-plates to suit every mood and palate, along with an expertly curated cocktail and wine list. The cuisine is inspired by the culinary techniques, flavors, and ingredients from the Mediterranean coasts, highlighting many fresh ingredients that the region has to offer: fantastic seafood, outstanding farm-to-table meats, organic fruits and vegetables, and superb dairy products.

ANGEL Roofbar Dining's interiors were designed by renowned London-based architect and interior designer, Alex Meitlis. The interior bars feature sleek leather upholstered benches, custom-designed wooden furniture, exclusive artwork and the centerpiece Italian marble spirits bar and countertops. The outdoor areas feature classic Italian furniture and the perfect vantage point of Florence's stunning scenery and breathtaking sunsets. The location can accommodate 200 seated guests during breakfast and lunch and up to 250 guests during the livelier evening hours.

ANGEL Roofbar Dining is open from 7:00 a.m. to late, seven days a week. To reserve a table at ANGEL Roofbar Dining, please e-mail: reservations@angelroofbar.com or call +39 (0)55 0936360.

About The ONE Group

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ: STKS) is a global hospitality company that develops and operates upscale and polished casual, high-energy restaurants and lounges and provides hospitality management services for hotels, casinos and other high-end venues both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group's focus is to be the global leader in Vibe Dining, and its primary restaurant brands are STK, a modern twist on the American steakhouse concept with 20 restaurants in major metropolitan cities in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, and Kona Grill, a polished casual, bar centric brand featuring American favorites, award-winning sushi, and specialty cocktails in an upscale casual atmosphere. Kona Grill consists of 24 restaurants guided by a passion for quality food and exceptional service. Additionally, Kona Grill has one restaurant that operates under a franchise agreement in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. ONE Hospitality, The ONE Group's food and beverage hospitality services business, develops, manages and operates premier restaurants and turn-key food and beverage services within high-end hotels and casinos. Additional information about The ONE Group can be found at www.togrp.com.

