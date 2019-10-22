Newgioco Group, Inc.: Newgioco Signs Popular Sports Bar Operator in District of Columbia

Newgioco Partners with Second Operator to Offer Regulated Sports Betting in Washington, DC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2019 / Newgioco Group, Inc. ("Newgioco" or the "Company") (OTCQB:NWGI), a global gaming technology company providing fully integrated software solutions to regulated online and land-based sports betting and gaming operators, is pleased to announce that Grand Central, LLC has selected Newgioco's ELYS platform for its sportsbook at their popular Grand Central sports bar and Capo deli in Washington, DC.

"We are very pleased with the attention we received from Newgioco, not only in demonstrating the ELYS sports betting platform but also in thoroughly explaining the comprehensive nuances of running a sportsbook as an ancillary product within our hospitality businesses," stated Andy Seligman and Brian Vasile of Grand Central, LLC. "We want patrons to have exciting and entertaining experiences when visiting Grand Central situated in the prestigious Adams Morgan district of Washington, DC. Additionally, the ELYS platform could be a perfect fit to replicate the feel of a traditional Italian betting venue in our Capo Italian deli providing the Shaw neighborhood residents a convenient place to drop in to place a wager on their favorite sports while picking up a sandwich."

"We are again tremendously honored to have been selected by Grand Central to stand as our second ELYS platform client in the regulated DC sports betting market," commented Newgioco CEO Michele Ciavarella. "We are looking forward to working closely with the teams from Grand Central along with the previously announced agreements with Handle 19, Fleetwood and the Northern Winz tribal casino in Montana, to develop their independently branded sportsbook offerings as a complement to their principal hospitality businesses."

About Newgioco Group, Inc.

Newgioco Group, Inc., is a global leisure gaming technology company, with fully licensed online and land-based gaming operations and innovative betting technology platforms that provide bet processing for casinos and other gaming operators. The Company conducts its business under the registered brand Newgioco primarily through its internet-based betting distribution network on its website, www.newgioco.it as well as in retail neighborhood betting shops throughout Italy.

Newgioco offers clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots. Newgioco also owns and operates innovative betting platform software providing both B2B and B2C bet processing for casinos, sports betting and other online and land-based gaming operators. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.newgiocogroup.com.

