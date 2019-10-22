Gambla Puts a Green Spin on Online Gaming

VALLETTA, Malta, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global online gambling market looks set to generate USD 94.4 Billion by 2024, one company is proposing how a portion of those dollars could be used to create a positive impact on the environment.

Gambla is a trailblazing new online casino guide that could well become the origin of a new gambling trend - gambling for good. The website is the first of its kind to give users the incentive to plant trees in the Amazon in return for their patronage.

Right now, for every new depositing customer that Gambla generates through its gambling guide, they will donate one planted tree in the Amazon through OneTreePlanted.org. As of 6 October, Gambla's Green Gambling Charity Official Count was sitting at a total of 1000 USD, which equates to 1000 trees planted in the Amazon.

"Gambla is a great, new gambling guide where you can find information about gambling sites, compare sites and their offers and view site rankings directly from users," explains Gambla founder, Erik King, "We consider ourselves industry innovators and as such, we liked the idea of doing good for the world at the same time as giving our users a world-class service and supporting a profitable business model. This initiative means our users can use our guide to find the best casinos and make the world greener while doing so."

Gambla chose OneTreePlanted.org as its charity partner because of its trustworthy reputation.

The organization started in 2014 and is dedicated to making it easier for individuals and businesses to give back to the environment by planting trees, one at a time.

Gambla founder Erik King has been in the online gambling industry since 2011, working on the industry, operator and affiliate sides and was the ideal person to bring an innovative platform like Gambla to life.

"After a successful casino launch in the UK and many very positive reviews from our users, I am excited for the future of Gambla. We will now be expanding to further markets in Europe, where we hope we can be of service to casino players in those areas and continue to grow with an innovative and socially conscious mindset, as we have started."

https://gambla.com/