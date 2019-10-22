Right Group Co., Ltd.: Right Group Monifilm from Taiwan Receives Two Awards from the European Product Design Award 2019

The Award Winning 3D 9H Tempered Glass and Magnetic Privacy Screen Protector Manufacturer won for the 3D Xapphire Tempered Glass iPhones Screen Protector and Snap to Hide 2.0 MacBook Magnetic Privacy Screen Protector

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2019 / It's double good news for Right Group Co., Ltd, (flagship brand name Monifilm), a Taiwan China based leading screen protection products manufacturer for Apple, Android and Microsoft devices. The award winning 3D 9H tempered glass and magnetic privacy screen protector manufacturer is pleased to announce that two of their screen protector products: the 3D Xapphire Tempered Glass Screen Protector and their patented Snap to Hide 2.0 magnetic privacy screen protector have both won European Product Design Awards 2019.

For more information about the award winning 3D 9H tempered iPhone glass screen protector and the magnetic privacy screen filter, please visit https://monifilm.com/snap-to-hide-2-magnetic-privacy-screen-protector-apple-macbook-air-pro.

The European Product Design Award EPDA is organized by Farmani Group, which assembled the award to bring attention to international product design and to reward the strategic thinking and imagination which goes into making a great product.

The Monifilm 3D Xapphire Shield, which was given the bronze award from the EPDA, is a High Precision Tempered Glass Screen Protector designed with the right mix of precision craftsmanship including Monifilm's exclusive "Xapphire Nano Treatment". As a company spokesperson noted, the Xapphire Shield can provide a user's device with a seamless 3D full coverage protection with Japan's JIS standard 9H Hardness and 2.5 times fortified edges and can withstand 10 times more scratch protection of up to 30,000 cycles. It also has a 95.8 percent Super Clear Transmittance for best view-ability under outdoor light, making Xapphire Shield an ideal screen protection choice for the latest Apple iPhone and Android phone series including the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Microsoft Surface Pro and Surface Go.

The Snap to Hide 2.0 Magnetic Privacy Screen Protector, which won the silver award for EPDA, is a game changer for screen privacy for laptops and various mobile working devices. Thanks to its proprietary smart magnetic design patent, users can now align, attach and detach it on their laptops or tablets in mere seconds to have a 60-degree side view privacy "black out" protection on the go. The product comes in a Slim and Seamless Uni-Body Design, which is a mere 0.55mm, and it is also a Screen Protector for devices with 9H Hardness, Anti Blue Light and Anti-Reflection with a high 75 percent transmittance in retina quality, the highest standard in the market compared to others.

This year, the EPDA Design Competition received outstanding and inspiring entries from over 75 countries around the world; Taiwan had seven winning entries.

Having two products winning the EPDA among the seven Taiwan winning entries is great news for Right Group and Monifilm. In addition to boosting the confidence of their Design and Development team, it also came at the perfect time for Right Group's further expansion to the Germany and the EU region market.

So, what's next for Right Group? As the company spokesperson noted, they are looking into the mobile gaming industries and are now working on a screen protector product that is designed with the mobile gamers in mind.

Both the Snap to Hide 2.0 Magnetic Privacy and 3D Xapphire Screen Protector for iPhones and Popular Android Smart Phones will be showcased to selected B2B clients and business partner in the coming Global Sources Hong Kong Show this month and other tradeshows in the coming months.

About Right Group Co, Ltd:

Established in 1995, Right Group Co, Ltd (Flagship Brand Name Monifilm) is a Taiwan Based leading screen protector manufacturer and developer of screen protection products and optical film solution for consumer electronic and industrial applications. Their products and solutions range from high end tempered-glass for smart phones, tablets, laptops and gadgets, to hybrid compound material and specialised optical film screen protection like Anti-Reflective, Anti-Bacteria, Anti-Bluelight and Microlouver Technology Privacy Screen, with a network of clients and business associates that stretch across USA, ME, EU, Japan and Asia. Visit https://monifilm.com or contact jason@monifilm.com for more info.

Contact:

Jason S

jason@monifilm.com

+886953814169

SOURCE: Right Group Co., Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/563788/Right-Group-Monifilm-from-Taiwan-Receives-Two-Awards-from-the-European-Product-Design-Award-2019