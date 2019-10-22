NBA season-openers in L.A. and Toronto create launch platform for Pokemon Go style location-based sports game

Toronto, Ontario and Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2019) - ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE: EPY) today announced the Big Shot Basketball mobile game will officially launch in Toronto and Los Angeles to coincide with the opening of the 2019/20 NBA season. Big Shot is like Pokémon Go for NBA fans. Available for both iOS and Android devices, Big Shot is a free game featuring augmented reality, real-time sports data, celebrity, NBA stars, and multiplayer challenges.

Real-world Celebrities Appear in Big Shot

The mobile game allows users to search their environment for coins that unlock NBA players, sports broadcasters, and 7-time NBA champion Robert Horry. Big Shot users draft NBA players to their Roster and enter various individual and multiplayer challenges. In addition to Robert Horry, Big Shot users can unlock tips from sports broadcaster and TV host Lindsay McCormick.

"The best way to engage with NBA teams, games, players, and fans launches today alongside the newest NBA season," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay. "Robert Horry and Lindsay McCormick are key ePlay partners and they have helped make sure there is no other game like Big Shot - when LeBron, Curry, or Kawhi score - you score!"

2019/20 NBA Season Challenges Unlocked on Oct 22

Some Big Shot Challenges are meant to test your mobile gaming skills and can be played anytime and as much as the user would like. Other challenges are based on real-time sports data from actual NBA games. So if LeBron, Kawhi, and Lowry score - you score! Build a Big Shot Roster to unlock and enter challenges.

Free to Play Mobile Game

Big Shot is free to download and free to play. Users can purchase Swaps that allow trades and purchase premium skins, t-shirts, sneakers, and other digital items in the game.

L.A. and Toronto Launch

The 2019/20 NBA season kicks off with the launch of Big Shot and sees the defending champion, Raptors, at home in Toronto and the L.A. Clippers take on the L.A. Lakers in a much anticipated LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard cross-town meet-up at the Staples Center. ePlay's Big Shot Basketball mobile game for iOS and Android will be in the Staples Center, outside at L.A. Live, and around Los Angeles. The new NBA season starts at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, where Big Shot will be in the arena, in Jurassic Park, and across Canada as the country continues to celebrate its first championship.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new flagship title Big Shot Basketball. ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and esports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly owned subsidiary, Mobovivo esports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile esports streaming.

NBA is a registered trademark of NBA in the United States and other countries. Apple, App Store, and iPhone are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the United States and other countries.

