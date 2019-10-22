Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2019) - Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GPG) (OTCQB: GPTRF) (FSE: GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of is 2019 surface exploration follow-up of promising structures identified from its 2018 LiDAR survey at the Herbert Gold Project near Juneau, Alaska.

The highest priority structures investigated were East-West topographic features, which are nearly parallel to the well-mineralized known veins on the Herbert Property, specifically the Main, Goat and Deep Trench Veins. Most of these structures were identified during early geologic reconnaissance of the property in 2007. In 2019 follow-up began with closeup helicopter flights to locate areas with visible iron-stained alteration, shearing, outcropping veins, and also to scope out possible foot access to the structures. The majority of the structures occur to the south of the Deep Trench Vein and crosscut the Herbert Ridge.

Please see link for outline of sampling areas: https://www.grandeportage.com/projects/herbert-gold-project/

One of these structures which crosses the Herbert Ridge approximately 1500 meters southwest of the Deep Trench Vein can be followed on the ground and LiDAR maps for at least 1.5 kilometers. Where this fault zone crosses the Herbert Ridge there is no outcrop but areas of Fe-stained and altered float material and quartz were found at the surface directly over the fault projection. Sample #56618 of this float returned values of 3.5 gpt/Au, 8.1 gpt/Ag, .071%/Pb and .021%/Zn. This float sample assayed highly anomalous values of the other pathfinder elements commonly associated with gold.

Just east of the Herbert ridgetop approximately 170 meters north of the structure where sample #56618 was collected lies an area which has produced significant gold in assay samples. As there were no outcrops, the samples consist of small chunks of mineralized vein material in the float. Sample #147247, taken in 2007 (not previously released), returned 42.1 gpt/Au and one taken in 2013 (not previously released) returned 63.7 gpt/Au, 168 gpt/Ag, 0.42%/Pb and 0.52%/Zn. This area appears to be in an intersection zone where several structures meet, the predominate one having a NE-SW trend. The east-west trending North Vein which lies approximately 300 meters north of the Goat Vein was also tested. Grab samples taken from this vein returned samples up to 11.60 gpt/Au.

Samples were analyzed by Bureau Veritas Labs, an independent lab in Richmond, B.C., with the more highly mineralized intervals processed using the metallic screening and fire assay method which assures no coarse gold is missed in the analysis.

The qualified person for this news release is Mr. Carl Hale, P.Geo. Mr. Hale is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and is responsible for the technical content of this press release.

About Grande Portage:

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the Herbert Gold discovery situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Herbert property. The Herbert Gold property system is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced nearly seven million ounces of gold. The Company's recent Mineral Resource estimate is quoted at a base case mineral resources cut-off grade of 2.50 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) and consists of: An indicated resource of 606,500 ounces of gold at an average grade of 10.03 g/t Au (1,880,500 tonnes); and An inferred resource of 251,700 ounces of gold at an average grade of 14.15 g/t Au (553,429 tonnes).

