Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2019) -One World Pharma Inc. (OTC: OWPC), "OWP," a fully licensed cannabis and hemp producer in Colombia is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive, multi-year agreement with the WALA POPAYAN Co-operative ("co-op"), a highly skilled agrarian community in the Colombian Andes to collaborate in the cultivation and refinement of hemp-derived ingredients.

The agreement creates a partnership in which OWP blends the ancestral techniques of the Nasa people with modern technology, registered plant genetics and international standard operating procedures. The collaboration creates a true partnership that is expected to maximize the opportunity to grow in one of the most ideal climates for agriculture in the world. It allows for cultivation of hemp on the lands owned by the indigenous community.

OWP will supply the co-op with registered genetics in the form of seeds or plantlets to grow hemp and non-psychoactive cannabis. Under this agreement, OWP will advise the co-op on best practices in cultivation, harvesting and processing of the raw material. The agreement also provides for OWP to purchase the raw biomass produced under this agreement upon meeting quality control standards and lab testing. One World Pharma intends to then refine the biomass at its state-of-the-art facility for export. The hemp-derived ingredients are expected to be used in Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and Over The Counter (OTC) products being manufactured worldwide.

"One World Pharma has been extraordinary to our people and the opportunity to partner with such a visionary company will be outstanding," stated Ariel Huetio Prieto, the founder and the legal representative of the co-op. "The technology and cultivation methods that One World Pharma brings are phenomenal. More than anything, we are working together as partners to offer a better life for our people, and for all of Colombia."

"It is our mission to partner with the local indigenous communities and small farmers to produce high quality hemp ingredients for international sale. We expect this partnership will provide the indigenous community with the ability to participate in the global supply chain. Our process is a holistic approach that is expected to create a thriving local economy while generating significant revenue for our shareholders," stated Craig Ellins, CEO of One World Pharma.

One World Pharma Inc. is the U.S. parent company of One World Pharma S.A.S, a fully licensed cannabis and hemp producer with offices and operations in Bogota and Popayan, Colombia. One World Pharma planted its first crop of cannabis in 2018 at its cultivation site in Popayan, Colombia, for research purposes and expects to begin harvesting commercially in the second quarter of 2020. The company intends to supply the highest quality cannabis and hemp derivatives in crude oil, distillate and isolate forms with industrial scale production to serve global cannabis demand. Its products will be produced and tested to GMP standards.

