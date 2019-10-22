Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie der Spur! Kein Unternehmen hat bessere Karten! Und jetzt auch noch das…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866725 ISIN: US6556631025 Ticker-Symbol: ND1 
Frankfurt
22.10.19
08:03 Uhr
134,00 Euro
+3,00
+2,29 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDSON CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDSON CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
134,00
135,00
16:25
134,00
135,00
16:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NORDSON
NORDSON CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NORDSON CORPORATION134,00+2,29 %