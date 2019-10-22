Veni Vidi Vici Limited (VVV) Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Board Changes 22-Oct-2019 / 14:36 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 22 October 2019 VENI VIDI VICI LIMITED ("Veni Vidi Vici" or the "Company") Board Changes The Company is pleased to announce that Donald Strang has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect. Donald is a member of the Australian Institute of Chartered Accountants and has been in business over 20 years, holding senior financial and management positions in both publicly listed and private enterprises in Australia, Europe and Africa. Mr Strang has considerable corporate and international expertise and over the past decade has focussed on mining and exploration activities. He is an executive director of Cadence Minerals plc and Gunsynd plc in addition to being a non-executive director of AIM listed Primorus Investments plc and other listed companies. Donald does not own any ordinary shares in the capital of the Company. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information please contact: The Company Donald Strang +44 (0) 207 440 0640 NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser: Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl Save as set out below, there is no further information regarding Donald Strang that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Appendix 1, Table A, paragraph 5.1.2 of the NEX Exchange Growth Market - Rules for Issuers. Donald Strang Current Directorships and Directorships and Partnerships in Partnerships the previous 3 years Afriag Global plc Solo Oil plc Cadence Minerals plc Doriemus plc Gunsynd plc Primorus Investments plc Tobin Bronze plc Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. ISIN: VGG9404A1030 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: VVV LEI Code: 213800OEUSH43X859D83 Sequence No.: 24276 EQS News ID: 894301 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2019 09:36 ET (13:36 GMT)