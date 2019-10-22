The "France Furniture Market by Segments (Kitchen, Upholstered, Beds, Bathroom, Garden, Furnishing Furniture), Distribution Channels, Ordering Methods, Companies M&A, Import" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The France Furniture Market is expected to be more than USD 12.5 billion by 2026.

France is one of the largest furniture markets in Europe. The home furnishings market in France has been growing year on year till 2017. But in 2018 France furniture market has declined slightly due to the decline in construction, housing, and real estate market. These factors affected the France furniture industry.

However despite all these issues, the future of furniture market in France is expected to remain positive. Kitchen Furniture, Furnishing Furniture and Upholstered Furniture all these 3 segments expected to play a key role in France Home Furnishings market.

Chained furniture retailers still dominate the home furnishings industry of France. Companies like IKEA, Conforama, Nobilia, Roche Bobois are some of the prominent names of the home furnishings industry which control chains of stores that offer the complete range of home furnishings under one roof.

On the contrary, although Internet retailing is still a small segment compared to chain stores. But it is rising rapidly and expects to have a good market share in France furniture industry. Rising smartphone numbers, 4G penetration, millennial preferring online viewing compared to store visits, virtual reality showcase of furniture products are some factors driving the France online furniture market.

Furnishing Furniture, Kitchen Furniture Upholstered Furniture holds the majority of the share in the France Furniture Market

There are six segments which have been studied thoroughly in this report; namely Kitchen Furniture, Upholstered Furniture, Beds, Bathroom Furniture, Garden Furniture, Furnishing Furniture. According to our research, it is found that Furnishing Furniture, Kitchen Furniture Upholstered Furniture holds the majority of the share in the France Furniture market.

Large Furniture Stores, Kitchen Houses and Medium Furniture Stores dominates Distribution Channels in the France Furniture Market

In this report, we have covered following six distribution channels: Large Furniture Stores, Kitchen Houses, Medium Furniture Stores, Luxury Furniture Stores, Craft and Others. Kitchen Houses, Medium Furniture Stores and Large Furniture Stores are dominating distribution channels in this market place.

Ordering Methods

Offline Furniture Market (Purchasing through Chain Stores)

Online Furniture Market (Purchasing Furniture through the Internet)

Additional Information

Import Regulations

Mergers Acquisitions

Company Analysis

Roche Bobois, IKEA, Conforama, and Nobilia are some of the top companies studied thoroughly in the report operating in the France Furniture Market.

All the 4 Companies Studied in the Report have been Studied from 3 Points

Company Overview

Business Strategy /Mergers Acquisition

Financial Insight

Segment France Furniture Market

Kitchen Furniture

Upholstered Furniture

Beds, Bathroom Furniture

Garden Furniture

Furnishing Furniture

Distribution Channels France Furniture Market

Large Distribution Furnishing

Kitchen Houses

Mid-range Furnishings

Luxury Furniture Stores

Craft

Others

