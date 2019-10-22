Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie der Spur! Kein Unternehmen hat bessere Karten! Und jetzt auch noch das…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14VRP ISIN: GB00BYZFZ918 Ticker-Symbol: 2SO 
Tradegate
22.10.19
16:33 Uhr
6,500 Euro
+0,006
+0,09 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
SOPHOS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOPHOS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,504
6,608
17:57
6,504
6,608
17:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SOPHOS
SOPHOS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOPHOS GROUP PLC6,500+0,09 %