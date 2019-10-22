

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Despite losing 20 seats, Prime minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal party emerged as the largest party in Canada's general election.



Trudeau is expected to form a minority government, but will require the support of left-leaning New Democratic Party (NDP) to pass legislation.



The NDP, which faced a major setback in the election, is projected to take 24 seats in the 338-seat House of Commons.



With 99.7 percent of votes counted, the Liberals are projected to win 157 seats, 13 short of a majority.



Main opposition party the Conservatives gained a better share of votes (34.4 percent) than the Liberals (33 percent), but could win only 121 seats, a gain of 26 seats.



Quebec's separatist party, the Bloc Québécois, is expected to win 32 seats.



Minority governments' future were not secure in Canada's parliamentary history.



Conservative leader Andrew Scheer declared that his party is 'the government in waiting'.



Addressing supporters, Trudeau said his government is committed to 'govern for everyone.'



President Donald Trump congratulated the leader of his neighboring country for 'a wonderful and hard fought victory'. He said he is looking forward to working with Trudeau 'toward the betterment of both of our countries.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX