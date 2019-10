CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing co. (BA) said that it received an order for two ultra-long range 787-9 Dreamliner airplanes from one VIP Customer that is valued at $564 million at a list price.



The order was placed by the VIP customer, who has requested to be unidentified, the company said in a statement.



Boeing noted that its business Jets now has 16 orders for the 787 variant.



