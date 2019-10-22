Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie der Spur! Kein Unternehmen hat bessere Karten! Und jetzt auch noch das…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H62B ISIN: NL0009693779 Ticker-Symbol: 5IX 
Frankfurt
22.10.19
15:33 Uhr
75,25 Euro
-0,65
-0,86 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERXION HOLDING NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERXION HOLDING NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,00
75,95
18:03
75,10
75,85
18:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INTERXION HOLDING NV
INTERXION HOLDING NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERXION HOLDING NV75,25-0,86 %