Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has announced the completion of its latestsuccess story that analyzes the role of 'Clickstream Analytics in the IT and Telecom Industry

This success story offers comprehensive insights on how Quantzig's advanced clickstream analytics solutions helped the client to improve customer experience through optimum ad placement.

The telecom industry has been witnessing a radical shift in business processes owing to the explosive growth of smartphones and portable devices. While telecom service providers have collected and analyzed data from traditional sources, most of the data generated today are from online channels. This has made it crucial for telecom service providers to leverage clickstream data and analyze it to draw conclusions based on user behavior and preferences. Facing similar challenges, a leading Telecom industry player approached Quantzig to leverage its expertise in clickstream analytics to mine the data generated from online and social conversations of over 10,000+ users who visited their website.

According to Quantzig's clickstream analytics experts, "Clickstream analytics can help businesses gain comprehensive insights on conversions and customer engagement rates by analyzing data from disparate sources to uncover the underlying concepts and ideas in near real-time."

Quantzig's clickstream analytics solutions offered benefits that helped the client to:

Improve ad impression rate by 25%

Increase the clickthrough rate by 15%

Offer personalized services to its customers

Quantzig's clickstream analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Identifying new growth opportunities

Leveraging analytics to improve customer engagement

Employing advanced analytics methods such as data cleaning, data wrangling, and data visualization to tackle the data deluge

